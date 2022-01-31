A powerful analogy driven home by the report is that the organizations in the region working to serve people who are homeless are like an orchestra without a conductor. There are 66 groups. They do cooperate and work together. There’s overlap. There are gaps. They don’t always have the time or people power to coordinate and do that. There is no regional strategy.
There is also an acute absence of some kinds of resources. We all know there is an absence of affordable housing in the community for low -wage workers. Bend may have a deficit of 5,000 such homes. There are also some people who are chronically homeless and unable to live independently. They have health conditions that need on-site care. It’s estimated that there may be 200 people in Deschutes County needing that with no place to go.
Support must be built in the community to do more. Efforts must be coordinated. Services must be expanded, and more funding must be secured.
The biggest problem getting in the way of taking more action may be that there are so many misconceptions about the homeless. That they don’t try. That they are all unemployed. That they aren’t from here. That they don’t deserve our help.
If you haven’t already, read the profiles that published in The Bulletin on Sunday of people going through homelessness. The city/county report tells some stories as well.
We hope you come to the same conclusion we have. More must be done. And right now.
One right now thing is state Rep. Jason Kropf’s bill in the Legislature that would provide money for Bend and Deschutes County to create a joint office of homeless to provide countywide coordination and leadership. Supporting the city’s efforts to site managed camps is a right ‑now thing. Volunteering to help is a right -now thing.
If we don’t do more right now, the problem in Deschutes County will only grow worse.
