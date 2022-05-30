Senate Bill 1518 from the 2022 Oregon Legislature set out to change buildings codes to require buildings be built with more energy efficiency. It became a bill to create a task force to study the issue.
Buildings are estimated to account for 34% of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon, according to information presented to the task force earlier this month. An improvement from buildings would help Oregon meet its climate goals.
What to do?
One strategy would be to shift more of the energy to heat, cool and cook to electricity. Most electricity in Oregon already comes from carbon-free sources.
New building codes could be written. New building performance standards could be written. They could require more efficiency or nudge or push for more use of electricity.
Building codes could have some impact. Building performance standards are believed to accomplish more. And standards for appliances are believed to have the most profound impact.
There are no specific proposals on the table in the task force documents. What do you think Oregon should do?
So far the task force has been allowing invited testimony only in its meetings. When do Oregonians get their say? After the task force recommendations are already on their way to the Legislature?
