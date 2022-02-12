Gov. Kate Brown did not achieve one of her top priorities: She didn’t land Intel’s expansion for Oregon.
It went to Ohio. That’s $20 billion in investment and 3,000 hired to build two new, high-tech factories going to Ohio, not Oregon.
In The Oregonian’s reporting, we found this intriguing sentence about what Brown did and didn’t do to lure chip manufacturers: “While her office suggested a number of measures to lure chipmakers, though — including a ‘need to evaluate the land use grand bargain’ — Brown did not make any public proposals her staff suggested for the chip industry.”
A newly formed task force of various political and business officials, including the governor, Sen. Ron Wyden and state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, are going to be looking for ways to ensure Oregon does not miss out any more. It’s going to be looking at land issues, workforce development, tax incentives, regulations and more.
Those discussions could be fascinating and intriguing to the public. Doesn’t the public deserve to see how they come up with any ideas that might translate into policies?
Will these discussions be open to the public or behind closed doors? We think the meetings should be open.
