The Government Accountability Office found something fairly unsurprising in a report released last month: There are racial disparities in retirement savings. White households have been doing better.
It didn’t take any hocus-pocus to sleuth that out.
There is an instructive Oregon angle in the report. It looked briefly at Oregon’s state-sponsored retirement savings program, OregonSaves. Basically Oregon workers whose employers don’t have a retirement plan and self-employed workers can save through the state. It’s an individual retirement account or IRA. It should help more people save for retirement.
The Oregon program has some interesting features. Employees of businesses that sign up are auto-enrolled and begin saving through payroll deductions. The program also has auto-escalation. An employee’s contribution rate goes up automatically each year until it reaches 10%.
Employees can opt out of the program and opt out of auto escalation. The default is they are opted in.
A study of the Oregon program found that while it does increase savings, it also suggested “automatic escalation may lead low-income workers to opt out of saving as their pay does not increase proportional to their contribution rate increase,” the GAO reported.
Even when people are given firm nudges to save for retirement some do not.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
