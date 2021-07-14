Oregon’s public defenders are lawyers that have to be there for their clients. It’s part of the constitutional protections to ensure people get a fair trial.
But those public defenders have not been treated fairly by the state. They have bills to pay and the state ran out of money to pay for them. The Bulletin’s Garrett Andrews reported on the issue twice in June.
Gov. Kate Brown has since signed a bill that fixes the money problem. Temporarily. And we expect the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services will comply with the legislative demands to ensure it will get even more money. The office is supposed to reorganize and intensely review their money and performance to receive another $100 million that was withheld.
If you were a public defense attorney, though, uncertainty and delays in pay piled on top of long hours would certainly make leaving for a higher paying job more attractive. Accused criminals deserve a quality defense.
Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. It’s not much of a justice system if the poor get less justice because Oregon can’t sort out pay for public defenders.
