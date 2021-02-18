Head up to the north end of U.S. Highway 97 in Bend around 5:15 p.m. on a Friday and motorists can be mummified by bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Move. Stop. Inch forward. Stop. It can take several sequences of the traffic light at Cooley Road to clear the intersection.
That mummification at the north end of town? Expect to see that same sort of thing come to town. In fact, the Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking permission in its Bend Parkway plan to allow the gridlock to grow. The Bend City Council got a preview of the plan Wednesday night.
In Bend’s future, peak demand on the parkway will come very close to capacity, if not exceed it. The offramps in town, the Third Street intersections, the Empire Avenue corridor will have a volume to capacity ratio of 1 or very close to 1. That’s stop and start.
It’s not the future traffic engineers dream about. ODOT and the city of Bend are indeed making some changes that should help keep traffic moving and keep people safe.
You know those right in, right outs that create all sorts of parkway drama, such as at Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne Avenue and Truman Avenue?
Most of those are being completely eliminated along the parkway. The only thing that will remain will be the right ins at Lafayette and Hawthorne. Those will get longer deceleration lanes. Drivers will no longer be able to do a quick right out anywhere along the parkway.
Other plans include relocating the bike and sidewalk paths along the parkway to adjacent streets. And there are long-term plans for safe crossings over the parkway for pedestrians and bikes.
Despite those changes and more, congestion is coming. Why does that have to be the future?
Most parkway traffic is actually Bend to Bend — 90% of it. Are you going to give up your car for most local trips? Will your neighbor? Going to take the bus? Bike? Getting people to use alternative transportation is not easy.
The bus system is not that convenient. Biking around can be exhilarating with moments of terror as an escort.
You likely aren’t surprised to learn the cost of road improvements is also staggering. Here’s just one example: $10 million for the Highway 97 northbound onramp and southbound offramp at Murphy Road.
A kicker is if ODOT doesn’t get permission to allow more gridlock in Bend, local development could grind to a halt. The state’s volume to capacity ratio for roads is basically at .85, or 85%. Because some parts of Bend are anticipated to go over that amount, a developer that had a project that would push capacity over .85 would have to pay for the very expensive road project that would push the volume/capacity ratio back down.
A similar problem had threatened to scotch development at Juniper Ridge.
So in March, the Bend City Council is likely to vote on this ODOT plan that Bend drivers will have plenty of time to ponder in the future — as they sit stuck in traffic.
