Signing up for the MoviePass relaunch. Concert ticket sales. And registering for Bend Park & Recreation District programs.
They are all about a rush to distribute scarce resources in limited time. And the park district had trouble again.
It’s been more than a week now since 8,400 registrations tried to squeeze in on Aug. 16 for district activities and many people felt squished. Some had trouble online. Some had trouble getting through on the phone. The park district has been looking into what it might do better.
First, some facts about the crunch of interest. Most of the attempted registrations came online, about 85%.
The programs with the most interest were clearly swim lessons, followed by ice skating and hockey programs and other sports programs.
The registration volume on Aug. 16 was not the district’s all-time high. It was short of summer registration in April by only about 200. But it was much higher than in 2019, 1,500, or 2018, 1,000.
Julie Brown, the district’s communications and community relations manager, told us the district is working on several fixes. It is thinking about staggering registration dates and times for the most in-demand programs. It is looking into technology upgrades, having already added additional server capacity this summer. It may put into place a sort of online waiting room for some program registration. And it may change the time and day of registration opening.
Those would likely help. Staggering registration of the more in-demand programs may create a problem, though. People may swarm whichever one comes first — even if it is not the first choice — to avoid missing out.
We hope for everyone the changes will help everyone, not just those with plenty and time and money to negotiate a registration rush.
It may be the last thing anyone who was frustrated on Aug. 16 would want to hear, but it is good the park district does offers quality programs that people want so badly to sign up for.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.