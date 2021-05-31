Not everything we thought we knew about the pandemic’s effect on the economy was right.
We thought the impact was worse for women and worse for minorities. And while much of that is unfortunately true, some of it is less true. State economist Josh Lehner outlined many of these findings in a recent blog posting.
The economic impact by race and ethnicity in Oregon and across the country did seem to play out according to initial findings — the pandemic had a clear disparate impact based on race. White, non-Hispanic people suffered lower job losses than others. In Oregon, a larger share of the businesses that are owned by people who are Black, Indigenous or people of color are restaurants. And as we all know restaurants were some of the hardest -hit businesses. But actually the state does not have precise numbers to show that breakdown by race or ethnicity.
The economic impact of the pandemic by gender was not necessarily as some had assumed. Women did lose their jobs at a higher rate than men at the start of the pandemic. But the difference by gender in unemployment has converged to be nearly identical, Lehner found. That is not to say that the pandemic was just as bad for men as it was for women. Unemployment statistics are just a tiny window into life. Families had to juggle. Who do you think had to juggle more?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.