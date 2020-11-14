A vaccine for COVID-19 will be key to managing the pandemic. It’s still months away.
Will people get vaccinated?
Dr. George Conway, director of Deschutes County Public Health, expressed some worry about that Thursday to Bend City Councilors. Before the pandemic, vaccine hesitancy and outright vaccine refusers threatened to undo one of medical science’s great achievements: Reducing the danger from so many infectious diseases.
In Oregon, it’s relatively easy for parents to be able to opt their children out of vaccinations for school. Why is that?
One reason has been Gov. Kate Brown’s record. What she has said has not always matched what she has done.
Gov. Brown said in her first news conference as governor in 2015: “I support having our children be vaccinated unless they are otherwise medically not allowed to.”
“We probably give some parents a little too much leeway,” she said in 2018 during her re-election campaign.
“I think we’re probably going to tighten the law around Oregon’s immunization strategy,” she said in 2019:
“...(S)he continues to believe vaccination is critically important to the health of all Oregonians, and that parents should make sure their children receive all the vaccinations they need to live healthy lives.” her spokesman said earlier this year before the pandemic hit.
To her credit, Oregon’s policy for school vaccinations is a bit better than it used to be. And Brown also signed into law in 2019 a bill that would allow dentists to prescribe and administer vaccines.
But there was also another bill in 2019 that would have eliminated nonmedical exemptions for vaccinations for children attending Oregon schools. It was sponsored by Bend’s State Rep. Cheri Helt, a Republican.
Brown killed it. It was part of a deal she made state Sen. Herman Baertschiger, R-Grants Pass, to help ensure passage of the Student Success Act, a tax that may raise $1 billion a year for schools.
She also declined during the 2020 session to introduce a bill to address the issue of vaccinations in Oregon’s schools.
The pandemic may have changed some people’s minds about the importance of vaccines. Will it be required for school children? Should it? What will our governor do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.