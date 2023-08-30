Do one thing today to help yourself, your family and the community in case there is a wildfire emergency.
Sign up for emergency alerts on your phone.
In Deschutes County, you go to this website, tinyurl.com/Deschutesalerts, and sign up. You have to opt in to get them.
People caught in the wildfire on Maui complained they got no warning. Emergency sirens did not sound.
We don’t have warning sirens here. Sign up for Deschutes Alerts.
There are other emergency broadcast systems. Messages can go out on televisions and radio through the national emergency alert system. And there is also a wireless emergency alert system which may send alerts to your phone depending on which cell tower it is using.
You can check on your smartphone if you are set up to receive emergency alerts. On an iPhone, go to settings and then notifications. Go all the way to the bottom. Turn them on. On an Android phone, it’s similar. Go to settings. Tap notifications and wireless emergency alerts.
Signing up for emergency alerts is the one thing that city of Bend’s new Director of Emergency Management Carrie Karl stressed as a starting point when we talked to her Monday.
She told us since she began her new job in Bend a few months ago she has been asked many times about evacuation routes. Central Oregon won’t have them. There are not usually pre-identified evacuation routes except near the ocean for tsunamis. With the ocean, you know where the threat will come from. It’s much more difficult to predict in advance with wildfire. Karl said it’s more likely officials will tell people what areas to avoid.
A great website for getting reliable information about what is going on in a local emergency is deschutes.org/emergency.
Another issue in the wildfire in Maui was shutting off electricity. Government doesn’t make that call in Oregon. It can have input. The utilities decide.
If you want to do more than one thing or have already signed up, Karl recommended making emergency plans.
Make a plan and kit if you need to stay in your house for up to two weeks. Make a plan and a kit if you have to evacuate — she suggested three days of everything you need for prescriptions, pets, important papers, food and water. There are guides at ready.gov.
Now is the time to do it, when you are thinking about it, not when there is an alert on your phone.
A column by Dave Jasper raised the question of whether Bendite was the right term for residents of Bend. Readers chimed in with all sorts of ideas. What's your favorite?
