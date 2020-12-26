The first time you rode a bike, what happened? We’d guess it didn’t go perfectly. If it did, congratulations. If it didn’t, come join us in the Scraped-Knee-and-Hand Club.
So how would you hand out grades for people learning to ride a bike? Hand out A’s to people who learn the fastest? Give F’s to people who need training wheels or flounder? Calculate the average time it takes and arrange scores along a curve by deviation from the mean?
Pretty much everybody can master the essential skill of riding a bike. Shouldn’t that be the real goal?
Learning in school isn’t exactly the same, but grading wrestles with many of those same questions. And like most anything in education, there’s debate about how to get it right.
Bend-La Pine Schools is experiencing an unusually high rate of students failing classes. More than one-third of the some 9,700 middle and high school students in the district are failing at least one class. That’s three times the rate before the district moved to distance learning because of the pandemic. Bend schools are far from alone. There are similar reports across the country.
We had assumed distance learning would mean less learning for many. Unfortunately, it’s true. In-person, a teacher can much more easily assess when a student is in trouble and can better help them out. Behind a screen, not so much.
The Bend district has decided in response to change a grading practice. The lowest grade percentage a student in middle or high school used to be able to get was 0%. It’s now 50%. It makes it a lot easier for a student with an F to climb out of the hole.
The old argument is: no work, no credit. Following that reasoning, 0% hits the spot. But an F might not mean no work. And does it make any sense that the difference between an A and a B be 10 and a D and an F be 60? (There’s an excellent detailed discussion of this in an article in Educational Leadership in the May 2017 issue, though it requires a subscription.)
There are other arguments typically made against any such change. It’s going soft on students. It doesn’t prepare them for the “real world.” And yes, if somebody does no work or does terrible work, that person will likely get fired from a job. But schools are there to prepare students for the “real world.” A student that has little chance to bounce back from a mistake may not be especially motivated to keep trying, though it may motivate some. We don’t pretend grading policy and student motivation is simple.
Getting 50% for an F is not the system many of us grew up with. But with the pandemic hitting some students disproportionately hard, it’s a worthy change. And this issue is just another indicator that the state as a whole must do more to return students to in-person learning.
