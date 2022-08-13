The pandemic caused a change in Oregon’s known history. For the first time, deaths in the state exceeded births. That causes concern because of the implication for Oregon’s economic future.
The most interesting impacts of the slowed birthrate may be in education and child care. “In terms of education our office’s forecast for the K-12 population (total number of Oregon children 5-17 years old) was already for a 6% decline from 2020 to 2030 even before the latest data,” Lehner wrote. “And of course this will impact the traditional college-age cohort in the 2030s. One note on childcare facilities themselves, we know Oregon has a shortage today, so even with the decline in births it does not mean we will suddenly be oversupplied, it just means demand could be coming down closer to existing supply.”
Of course, before anyone gets terribly worried, we don’t know what the future will bring.
The state has always relied on people moving here to help grow the economy. That will continue presumably.
Oregon’s got a lot of states beat in a lot of ways. But now it’s going to be ever more important to ensure things stay that way.
