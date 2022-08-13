Decline
“Yikes.” That’s how Josh Lehner, Oregon’s state economist, summed up what he is seeing in the state’s birth and death rates.

The pandemic caused a change in Oregon’s known history. For the first time, deaths in the state exceeded births. That causes concern because of the implication for Oregon’s economic future.

