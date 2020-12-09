The big question about the Oregon Legislature these days is: Will there be a special session?
There’s certainly a need for one to address the end of Oregon’s eviction moratorium. But what we’d like to discuss right now is a smaller question: What the heck is Legislative Concept 2027? It’s on the list of draft bills of the Senate Interim Committee on Government Accountability and Information Technology.
No sponsor of the bill is identified, which we think is wrong. Many bills do clearly identify who sponsor them. All bills and draft bills should. The public should be able to hold their legislators responsible. If they don’t know who is connected to what bills, how can the public know who to hold accountable? We bring that up year after year. Nothing changes.
But what’s also odd about the bill is it directs that “no later than December 1, 2022, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services shall create a complete list of existing executive branch regulatory boards and commissions.”
Does it take the Legislature passing a law to do that? No.
Doesn’t the state have a list of all regulatory boards or commissions? We asked. It does. It even has a list of nonregulatory boards or commissions.
So what’s going on? This is what is called a placeholder bill. What can happen late in a session is that somebody has an idea for a bill. But it may be too late for new bills to be introduced. So they perform what is known as a gut and stuff. They take an existing bill, such as LC 2027, and pass an amendment to remove the language and replace it with something completely different.
In 2017, for instance, then state Rep. Gene Whisnant, R-Sunriver, pulled a gut and stuff to block the Bend Park & Recreation District from building a pedestrian bridge over the Deschutes near the south end of Bend. He didn’t even tell the district what he was doing. Surprise!
So we will be keeping an eye on what becomes of LC 2027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.