The Oregon Public Utility Commission is shaping the future of how you heat your home, heat your water and cook your food.
The big question: What should be the role of natural gas?
Under the state’s climate protection program, perhaps not much. Oregon natural gas companies must collectively achieve emissions reductions of 50% by 2035 and 90% by 2050.
What do natural gas companies think about that plan? Not much. They sued the state over it.
The PUC’s job is to regulate utilities in Oregon. It has to weigh the interests of consumers and also ensure utilities make enough money to provide reliable and safe service. It is looking at the state’s climate protection program advanced by an executive order from Gov. Kate Brown. The PUC wants to know the impact on consumer bills. It’s looking for ways to reduce that impact and accommodate the utilities. The commissioners, appointed by the governor, listened to hours of testimony Tuesday and there is a draft version of a state report.
The price of natural gas, well you likely guessed it, it’s expected to go up. Cascade Natural Gas has estimated its prices for residential consumers are may climb by 43% by 2040, if the state’s climate protection plan goes into effect as planned. By using hydrogen or synthetic or renewable natural gas, natural gas companies may be able to meet the state’s emission goals. But some people are not sure that would work. In any case, if prices rise or because of a change in attitudes, consumers may shift away from natural gas. When it comes time to replace or install water heaters, ranges, or heating systems, consumers may go electric.
Wealthier consumers may just switch. Lower-income consumers may not. It could create a situation where fewer customers are supporting the natural gas system. Prices for those people will rise and some consumers may be left stranded with higher costs. Natural gas companies could be stranded with more infrastructure than they need.
PUC Commissioner Mark Thompson asked repeatedly Tuesday: What is right for consumers? Should the PUC prioritize decarbonization or controlling costs?
Some people want Oregon to clamp down on expanding natural gas service — no more natural gas line growth, no more gas appliances in new homes. Others say if Oregon does that, prices will spike and consumers will suffer. Oregon may have to suffer blackouts because the electrical grid is not prepared for a dramatic increase in load.
The natural gas utilities called Tuesday for more analysis. The current study by the PUC focuses narrowly on natural gas. Natural gas utilities want a decarbonization analysis that looks at both natural gas and electric utilities to see how it fits together. Otherwise, how could the state know what the least cost, least risk path forward is?
Bob Jenks is the executive director of the Citizens Utility Board. It’s that group’s role to be the voice of consumers in Oregon utility regulation. Jenks is dismayed that the PUC’s draft report contained a fundamental assumption that natural gas service needs to expand in Oregon. He pointed out natural gas companies have sued to block the climate protection plan. They are representing the interests of their shareholders. And they have yet to explain how they are going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with their customer base, he said.
We heard a lot of important questions Tuesday. How are consumers going to be protected from rising costs? How are lower-income Oregonians going to be helped to make the switch if that is necessary? What is the true potential for alternatives gases? How well planned out is the expansion of the electrical grid if consumers switch?
We didn’t hear good answers. And the first deadline for natural gas companies to start meeting emissions goals is not that far away. It’s like Kim Herb, a PUC staff member, said at Tuesday’s meeting: “There’s a lot we don’t know and yet, we need to move fast.”
