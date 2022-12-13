Oregon is No. 1 in the country in the percent of the population older than 12 that say they have misused opioids in the past year.
And Oregon has one of the weakest prescription drug monitoring programs in the country.
Connection?
Maybe.
The prescription drug monitoring program is a state database that compiles data about prescriptions for addictive drugs, patients and prescribers. It keeps patient data private and can help catch suspicious activity. But Oregon’s program is so weak, it gives plenty of room for abuse of prescription drugs.
The state’s program has many, many holes.
The state prohibits the sharing of suspicious prescriber activity to state licensing boards.
A total of 29 states do. Maybe Oregon should.
The state doesn’t allow law enforcement to get access to suspicious reports of prescribers.
A total of 21 states do. Maybe Oregon should.
Oregon doesn’t collect information about Schedule 5 controlled substances.
A total of 42 states do. Schedule 5 drugs are generally considered less addictive, but people do combine them with other drugs to get high. Maybe Oregon should collect the data, too.
Oregon’s program doesn’t get the data from the pharmacies at long-term care facilities.
A total of 19 states do. Maybe Oregon should.
Oregon’s program also doesn’t get the data from pharmacies of the Veterans Administration.
A total of 25 states do. Maybe Oregon should.
Oregon’s program doesn’t get the method of payment when collecting data.
A total of 46 states do. Maybe Oregon should.
And some people use their pets to get access to drugs by seeking prescriptions from veterinarians. Oregon doesn’t collect that data.
