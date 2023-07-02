Why did OSU-Cascades lose out in the legislative budget? It didn’t receive a penny toward the next missing piece of the campus, a health and recreation center, as Gary Warner of the Oregon Capital Bureau reported.
Oregon State University-Cascades seems like it would deserve it.
It’s taken a mining pit and transformed it into a university campus in an underserved part of the state.
Now that is something to celebrate.
It’s got good academic buildings and residence halls. Students at OSU-Cascades even voted to tax themselves to help pay for a success center for study, tutoring and much more. The faculty is strong. Students want to come. Other Oregon public universities and community colleges have struggled with enrollment. Not OSU-Cascades.
The hole in the campus remains the need for that health and recreation center. A healthy body makes for a better student. The concept includes courts and spaces for dance, yoga, a climbing wall and a place to clean up afterward.
The total price was some $60 million.
It got zero from legislators.
We don’t think it’s because our local legislators dropped the ball. We don’t think it’s because the leadership of OSU-Cascades blew it. It’s not because Gov. Tina Kotek doesn’t care. We don’t think it’s that legislators in other parts of the state have it in for a new Central Oregon campus, though there has been some of that in the past. Hello state Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth. (If you are interested in that reference, there’s more here: tinyurl.com/EvansOSU)
We think the best place to look is on a list. The list is one created by the Higher Education Coordinating Commission to rank projects. There is only limited money to go around, so the commission tries to sort projects for legislators.
The OSU-Cascades health and science center was ranked second to last on the list of prioritized public university projects.
What got approved for money? Projects higher on the list.
So we wondered why it got ranked like it did.
The scoring system is based on points determined by an evaluation by staff from the commission.
- If a project reuses current space, 24 points are possible.
- Deferred maintenance, 12 points
- Research and economic development, 8
- Collaboration with “interested parties,” 8
- Operational savings and sustainability, 8
- Life safety and security, 10
- Institutional priority, 5
- Student success for underserved populations, 10
- Leveraging institutional resources, 15
A project that is about health and recreation for students is going to struggle in that scoring system. A newer campus is going to struggle. The OSU-Cascades project is going to struggle. It may win one of these days, but it’s now going to be years away.
