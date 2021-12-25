evict (copy)
The City of Bend cleared a homeless camp on Emerson Avenue in June. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

What can get lost in the reporting on what the city of Bend is doing about homelessness is an understanding of the scope of the city’s effort.

You can read about Bend’s efforts to site camps at different locations and other changes in policy. But we on the editorial page confess we tend to take on these subjects individually, rather than giving readers an appreciation of the spectrum of things the city is doing.

So here is at least a partial list: remodeling a hotel for a shelter; created a safe parking program, which allows property owners to create spaces for homeless people; working to cite a center for services to help people navigate out of homelessness; purchase of the shelter location on Second Street and shifted it to year-round operation; creating code for unsanctioned camping; revising city code to allow shelters in more locations across the city; working to find locations for outdoor shelters and there is more.

Of course, the city’s efforts are supplementary to the direct work performed by nonprofits to help people who are homeless. And as long as that list is, it has not been enough. Solutions are just not simple.

