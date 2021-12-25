What can get lost in the reporting on what the city of Bend is doing about homelessness is an understanding of the scope of the city’s effort.
You can read about Bend’s efforts to site camps at different locations and other changes in policy. But we on the editorial page confess we tend to take on these subjects individually, rather than giving readers an appreciation of the spectrum of things the city is doing.
So here is at least a partial list: remodeling a hotel for a shelter; created a safe parking program, which allows property owners to create spaces for homeless people; working to cite a center for services to help people navigate out of homelessness; purchase of the shelter location on Second Street and shifted it to year-round operation; creating code for unsanctioned camping; revising city code to allow shelters in more locations across the city; working to find locations for outdoor shelters and there is more.
Of course, the city’s efforts are supplementary to the direct work performed by nonprofits to help people who are homeless. And as long as that list is, it has not been enough. Solutions are just not simple.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Unlimited digital access
3 months for just $1
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.