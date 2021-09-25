We’re not sure what students in the Redmond School District learned last week when the school board declined to fire a teacher for refusing to wear a mask.
Medical freedom won? The rules don’t matter? Challenge medical authority? It matters who you vote on to school board? The school board can be fascinating?
“As a district, we are painfully aware of the controversy surrounding the new Oregon rules mandating face masks for staff and students and the required COVID-19 vaccinations for staff,” Superintendent Charan Cline said Wednesday, as reported in The Bulletin. “We respect that many people have different opinions and perspectives about these rules, and that for many people the rules have touched a very deep nerve.”
But he said school districts cannot pick and choose which laws or rules they follow.
We believe people should get vaccinated and mask up in indoor public places. We know masks aren’t perfect virus blockers. Wearing one is a sacrifice. There is a cost to interaction, a cost to freedom. But they do help. For now, they are a worthy sacrifice, especially when it comes to keeping kids healthy.
