Oregon State University-Cascades is an exceptional asset. It’s also one we must never take for granted.
It has almost all the right pieces.
It’s got academic buildings. It has residence halls. It has a very nice dining hall. There’s a student success center on the way with construction scheduled to begin next year. It’s got a great location because of a great town. It’s got quality instructors and quality curriculum.
Isn’t that better than a mining pit?
What OSU-Cascades doesn’t have is a health and recreation center. A substantial space for student exercise and health. Courts. Dance/yoga/aerobics space. A climbing wall. Some classrooms and offices. Showers to wash the sweat away.
It’s one of the things OSU’s team will be talking to the university’s Board of Trustees about this week as staff prepares plans for pitching the university’s needs to the Legislature.
The total price for the health and recreation center is estimated to be about $60 million. The ask from the Legislature is $45 million in state bond funding. Another $15 million will come from student contributions.
The OSU-Cascades isn’t the only request from OSU or from higher education institutions across the state.
It will be up to our Central Oregon delegation to the Legislature to ensure it is not lost.
Think about that in the context of who you vote for. Picking the candidate who will best fight for OSU-Cascades is another way of picking the candidate who will fight for Central Oregon’s future.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
