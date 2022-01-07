The 2022 legislative session doesn’t officially start until February, but next week legislative committees will be meeting and talking about proposed bills.
Legislators may know some of what’s coming. It’s hard for the public to know much of anything, so far.
For instance next Tuesday, one House committee is going to be talking about a proposal for broadband, cannabis, system development charges, assistance for live venues, workforce development and more. As of Friday morning, it’s not clear who will be testifying or even what those bills are really about.
You could argue that’s fine. More details are typically posted before the meetings. Some committees have posted proposed bills and who will be testifying. And, well, the legislative session hasn’t even started, yet. These are just preliminary discussions.
It’s always easy to come up with excuses and justifications. But if the state’s elected leaders aimed to create a system designed to get input from Oregonians, this is not how they would do it. Proposed bills and full agendas would be posted far in advance to give the public a chance to understand what’s coming and react.
From what we can tell there are some interesting legislative concepts on the table. We will just single out one. It aims to protect school superintendents.
Last year, the Adrian School Board fired Superintendent Kevin Purnell because the board wanted him to defy the governor’s mask mandate and he refused. The proposed bill says school boards may not direct superintendents from taking any action that conflicts with state or federal laws or policies. It also prevents schools boards from taking any employment action if a superintendent complies with such laws and policies.
Maybe that bill is not one that will generate much public discussion. But when a bill is not posted well in advance, there is less chance that the public could have input.
What we have with the Oregon Legislature is a system that allows public input, not one that is designed for it. It’s designed now to serve only those who have the time and energy to refresh state websites every hour to see if clear information is posted. We don’t expect that to change. Trickling out information keeps the power in Salem in the hands of legislators and lobbyists and away from the public.
