If the Oshel/Krantz/Eagan trio could go door to door in Bend, we would all understand a lot more about what the city is doing on homeless issues and why.
Elizabeth Oshel is an attorney for the city. Mike Krantz is the police chief. Carolyn Eagan is what the city calls its recovery strategy and impact officer.
On Wednesday the three of them gave about as good a quick primer on homelessness in Bend as you will find. Some of it was just off the cuff. Not all the explanations were complete. But they did provide something that more people should hear, if Bend is going to be a success story in dealing with houselessness, not a failure.
Oshel gave the legal framework. The city cannot fine or criminally cite people who are homeless for sleeping on public property when there are not enough shelter spaces available within the city. That doesn’t necessarily mean that every person who is homeless must have a bed in Bend before the city can do anything on public property. The question would be: Does this person have a bed available?
But, Oshel said, there is not clear case law that provides direction about how courts would view actions if a person refuses to take the option of an available bed.
The city can have reasonable time, place and manner restrictions for sleeping and camping in public places. That doesn’t mean that if the city had one big camp it could order that all the homeless must sleep in that space. Oshel suggested it could mean something like that people shouldn’t be allowed to camp too near the river or too near the street.
Chief Krantz provided some information about how the police can respond to enforcement of drug issues in a homeless camp. Drug enforcement in Oregon was changed by voter-approved Ballot Measure 110. The idea was that Oregon would prioritize addiction treatment over criminalizing use of drugs. That decriminalized possession of small user-amounts of drugs. It’s now a violation. Violators are given what is like a speeding ticket for about $100. Ballot Measure 110 has created, though, a system that does not achieve its goal, at least not now.
If people decide they don’t want to pay the fine, Krantz said, they have a choice to call a number for a drug assessment. But they could call and simply immediately hang up. And then do nothing more. So for police, it can take more time to issue a ticket than anything substantive that will come of writing up a violation. Referring people to resources for help may be about the most powerful action the police can take. Of course, if the police identify distribution of drugs, they are still free to take more action.
Eagan gave an overview of what initiatives the city is working on. It’s basically: Build more shelter capacity. For instance, the city has bought two hotels to provide housing. The challenge there will be the need for continued funding. And one thing that is coming up next: The city will develop code provisions for unsanctioned camping consistent with the state and federal laws that Oshel described.
Their overview didn’t cover everything. Our summary just picked out what we thought was important or interesting. You can watch the presentation yourself here: tinyurl.com/Triohomeless. It begins about 8 minutes in.
We hope more people get a chance to see it or get information like that. Bend needs more understanding of its houseless challenge. It needs more questions asked. And it needs more of an exchange of ideas about how to solve them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.