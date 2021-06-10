Since 2008 newspapers in the U.S. have lost about half their workforce. There are now about five people in public relations to every journalist.
That’s a dismal picture painted in a recent article in The Washington Post. It’s dismal if you value journalism and the power that the press can have to inform readers and be a watchdog on government.
Rather than dwell on the dismal, look at what journalists at Oregon Public Broadcasting, The Oregonian and ProPublica did. They investigated the Oregon Forest Research Institute. And they found the proof to show that state money was being used to become a “de-facto lobbying arm of the timber industry, in some cases skirting legal constraints that forbid it from doing so.” Because of the investigation by those journalists, the Oregon House voted Tuesday to cut the OFRI budget by about 66% and send the money instead to things such as climate research in forests.
State officials, state auditors, state legislators and the governor’s office didn’t uncover what OFRI was doing. Journalists did. We are certainly biased about the value of journalism, but this should be another reminder of its value.
