We don’t know who won in many races in the May primary as we write this. We are already thinking about November and what we should be asking candidates.
What issues do you want us to ask candidates about?
We plan to email candidates on a series of issues and highlight their responses on this page. Tell us what issues we should ask about. We have cherry picked a few. So in no particular order...
•Schools. Oregon’s public schools were challenged before the pandemic. The state has been near the bottom in high school graduation rates. That’s not the only important measure of how schools perform. And many children get terrific educations, despite what any rankings or test scores say. But we also know learning suffered during the pandemic. Enrollment dipped. Some students did not return this year. Parents have always been curious and concerned about what their children are learning. That’s become more acute.
So what is the plan to improve Oregon’s education system? Many Republican candidates for statewide office tell us they want school choice, though they don’t say how they would like it to work. We want details and why many Democratic candidates think it is a bad idea. What else should Oregon do?
- Wildfire. As we get into summer, those beautiful public lands surrounding Central Oregon communities may have alarming levels of wildfire risk. The state has made some changes to map risk, require landowners to clear flammable vegetation and to set mandates that new homes use fire-resistant materials. Much of what must be done, though, must be done on federal land. The rate that the work gets done is insufficient. Even that can be gnarled by controversy. With the $40 million the Deschutes National Forest recently received, it expects to treat 50,000 to 60,000 acres in the next 10 years. There are more than 400,000 acres that need it. What do candidates propose to do?
- Measure 110. Some argue it is too early for a verdict on the ballot measure that decriminalized small amounts of drug possession and tried to direct more people into treatment. But there is little incentive under the new law for people to enter treatment even if they are caught again and again with drugs. Do candidates propose we wait and hope?
- Economy. The most high-profile loss for Oregon business recently was Intel’s decision to invest $20 billion for new high-tech factories in Ohio, not Oregon. Business leaders and political leaders met to discuss what Oregon could do in the future to be the place that gets picked. Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Ron Wyden and other state leaders met behind closed doors to talk strategy. Is that any way to plan for the state’s business future? Behind closed doors? There are many other economic issues facing the state. If some of our current leaders think the public does not deserve to see what they are doing, what do candidates for office believe?
- Climate. It looks like Gov. Brown is going to have her wish and there will be potent new climate-friendly policies put in place for growth and transportation. And the state is making other changes that did get approval from the Legislature, such as toward cleaner energy. Do any of those policies need to be tweaked? Do new ones need to be passed? What are they?
- Warm Springs water. It is 2022. Can this be the year that Warm Springs residents no longer have to worry if the water coming out of their taps will be clean? What else can be done to make that happen?
- Affordable housing and homelessness. People who make middle-class incomes in Central Oregon are getting priced right out of the housing market. Rules have been rewritten to allow more flexibility for forms of housing. Taxes have been created to funnel more money to affordable housing. Other fees have been reduced. More homeless shelters are being created and more attention is being focused on helping people transition out of homelessness. But does it feel like housing is becoming more affordable or homelessness is being reduced? What else should we do?
There are so many issues we skipped — health care, abortion, taxation, policing, public defenders, hardship shelters, ranked-choice voting, redistricting, gun safety, PERS, public records laws — are just a few. Tell us what other state, local or national issues you want us to ask candidates about. You can send suggestions to letters@bendbulletin.com.
