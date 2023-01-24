As we come up on the seventh anniversary of House Bill 4079, we can’t help but look back. And worry.
House Bill 4079 created a pilot program for affordable housing. Legislators in 2016 offered a deal: We’ll give you flexibility with Oregon’s land use laws. You give us affordable housing. Bend was selected.
It led to some good stuff.
It looks like it is going to lead to new housing in what is now just outside Bend’s urban growth boundary. The development is between U.S. Highway 20 and Bear Creek Road.
It looks like it is going to provide a total of 346 housing units and 40% of them will be affordable to households earning 80 percent of area median income. The development will be a mix of rentals and homes for sale and a mix of different kinds of housing. And the developer, Hayden Homes, says people won’t be able to tell by looking at the outside which are the “affordable homes” and which are not.
On Monday night, the Bend Planning Commission basically recommended to the Bend City Council that the project be able to move forward.
That is not all the good stuff. It’s a lot of the good stuff.
House Bill 4079 was supposed to be a shortcut. It would enable needed housing on land outside the urban growth boundary without having to go through the normal urban growth boundary expansion. But it’s a shortcut that has taken nearly 7 years to get this far.
In the original bill, legislators called for a yearly report from the Department of Land Conservation and Development on progress for the next three years. The LCDC did so. The reports stopped before a home was built. The project ran into problems.
It proved a challenge to build outside of an urban growth boundary, because it hadn’t been part of plans – plans for traffic, for utilities, even for things like bike paths. It costs a lot to bring utilities to the site. And of course some neighbors are concerned about the impact of a development being dropped in. The initial developer dropped out.
Hayden Homes stepped up. It is committed to making the project happen. It is building a smaller percentage of affordable homes – 40% rather than the 50% originally planned. That is what it takes apparently, though, to ensure the project pencils out. And if that is what it takes, that’s what should be done. Bend and Oregon need the housing.
It’s too early to completely assess the pilot. There are, at least, some early lessons learned. Thanks to Lynne McConnell, the housing director at the city of Bend, for helping us figure them out.
Asking a developer to foot the bill for all the utilities where no utilities are and keep the project affordable can overwhelm project finances.
The provision in the original plans for proximity to transit ruled out many possible locations. Don’t get us wrong. Proximity to transit is a good idea. The requirement did eliminate other locations, which may have been better in other ways.
Again, money. Want more affordable housing? Just want more housing? Money and financing is needed to help unlock it. It’s not just the urban growth boundary that stands in the way.
If House Bill 4079 was a test if a city could guarantee affordable housing in return for more flexibility with state land rules, the answer is: yes. It has been difficult getting to yes. The worrying thing is that this project had the support of the state to bend the rules and it’s been nearly 7 years and there’s nothing on the ground, yet.
What does that mean for the ambitious goal of 36,000 new homes a year in Oregon set by Gov. Tina Kotek? Oregon needs more flexibility in rules and regulations. There must be innovation in the ways that homes are built. There must be workers available to build them. And above all, perhaps, the money must be there.
