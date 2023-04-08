A drive-thru can be a delivery system for a supersized salt/sugar bomb straight to the gut. Drive-thrus may not be on the most wanted list for climate action groups. There’s a warrant out for them. Drive-thrus can mean – in some people’s minds – emissions and support for an auto-centric culture.
In Bend on Wednesday, councilors debated a drive-thru. The more important part of the discussion of the new Wildflower development in east Bend was probably over maximizing housing. Councilors tried to do that.
The debate over drive-thrus was not, though, a nothingburger. Councilors split on two votes over drive-thrus.
The developer was asking the city to allow the potential for a coffee shop on the site with a drive-thru. The existing agreement only allows a coffee hut – of no more than 100 square feet – with a drive-thru. We are simplifying.
Councilor Ariel Mendez didn’t want to allow the change. His primary concern seemed to be safety.
“Anytime you are walking somewhere, anytime you are biking and you have kids or older adults and there is a drive-thru, it always heightens your level of anxiety,” Mendez said. “It is less safe. We have had incidents where kids have been dragged in parking lots in Bend and they don’t get reported in the official statistics because it is not in the public right of way. But this exemption, I think, expands an unsafe condition that is auto-centric and I am just saying I think we should leave it as it is.”
Councilor Anthony Broadman also brought up safety concerns and traffic.
“I am worried we are being a little nitpicky here,” countered Councilor Mike Riley.
Councilor Megan Perkins pointed out that people like their coffee and a coffee shop is a place where people in the neighborhood can come together.
Mayor Melanie Kebler proposed an alternative that the council just prohibit drive-thrus at the location.
Both Mendez’s idea and Kebler’s failed. Mendez and Broadman voted for Mendez’s amendment. Mendez, Broadman and Kebler voted for her proposal.
And it was over. So there may be a coffee shop with a drive-thru at the location. We think that was the best outcome.
Most of the new development is going to be housing. It would be an asset to have a coffee shop in that neighborhood and maybe food carts, as the developers mentioned. Yes, that may bring more car traffic into the area.
With better bike paths and a more fully developed bus system, it may not. A coffee shop also means that people in the neighborhood have an option where they can meet and don’t have to drive.
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs. You can respond directly to the city at council@bendoregon.gov. See our editorial at https://bendbulletin.us/3n5cACr
