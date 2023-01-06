In 2020, voters said they want to support the Deschutes County libraries. Construction starts this month on a slice of the work the $195 million bond will bring.
Plans are for construction to begin in Redmond and remodeling in La Pine and Sisters.
The Redmond library is getting the biggest overhaul in this round. It’s essentially doubling in size. The existing building is going to be torn down and a new one will be built in its place. You can see what it might look like when it is done in the artist rendering above.
Pretty neat. Basically, more space for materials, meetings and people.
La Pine and Sisters get similar overhauls, but they aren’t getting a complete do-over.
While these libraries are under construction, there’s going to be some hassle for library patrons and library staff. For instance, the Redmond library will temporarily operate out of a location at 2127 S. U.S. Highway 97. That’s right near Reindeer Avenue.
There’s more to come. Construction may begin this summer on the remodel of the Sunriver library and then next year the new central library is scheduled to begin in Bend.
We know there’s been consternation over the right mix of libraries and their locations. You may want something different than what will be built. But after this construction is over, the library system will be in a much better place to serve us all.
