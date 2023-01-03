For natural gas companies and their customers in Oregon, this is a pivotal time.
Some conservationists are eager to see Oregon phase out the use of natural gas. One proposal is for the state or cities to make it more difficult for new homes and businesses to hook up to natural gas. It might not be an outright ban. It could be indirect — some sort of regulation that limits the projected emissions for a new building or the output of a replacement system.
And then there is the future of hydrogen and how that might be connected to natural gas.
Hydrogen can burn clean. No carbon is released.
You can get it by starting with water. You take water. You basically put electricity through it. That can separate the hydrogen and the oxygen.
Hydrogen fuel can be produced using renewable energy, too, by using renewable energy to produce the electricity. Making it that way produces what they call green hydrogen.
Green fuel produced with green energy. Win win. That could be used to power cars and much more.
Conservationists worry what might happen in Oregon is that natural gas companies will find ways to introduce hydrogen into natural gas and pass it along to their customers. It might lower the carbon emissions. It would also create a slower transition away from fossil fuels.
When the state considers how to regulate natural gas, there is a price for any damage to the environment. There is also a price to consumers when the state plays favorites with what fuels Oregonians use.
The state needs to consider both prices.
