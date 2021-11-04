Hunnell Road

Vehicles drive along Hunnell Road on the north side of Bend

. Homeless residents living along the road are being asked to clean up their areas by Friday to allow space for snowplows to operate safely during this winter.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

The city isn’t evicting anyone on Hunnell Road. For now. Come this spring, things may be very different. The city’s immediate focus is to ensure the road can be plowed this winter with the homeless camps that line it.

It’s trying to move vehicles back and get trash off the road so a snowplow can go through freely. The aim is also to clear sidewalks so people don’t have to walk in the road. The city has provided the people living along Hunnell with a notice of cleanup, not a notice of eviction.

After this winter, Hunnell Road is set for construction — within a year. Hunnell will get bike lanes and there will be no parking allowed along it. It may also be used as a detour during other construction in the area — improvements planned for U.S. Highway 97. That won’t work so well with people living along the road. The city’s goal: Find other, better places for people to live.

It’s just one more reason why the city is pushing so hard to develop managed camps and safe parking areas for the houseless. The city evicted the people living along Emerson Avenue in Bend when many of them had no good place to go. Councilors would clearly not like to do that again.

Reach Out Central Oregon is an example of the kind of program that works. It operates what the city calls a safe parking area at a church. People can stay there in their vehicles. They get access to a portable toilet and get connected to other services. It’s not meant to be a permanent option. Of the 21 people who used the site since last spring, 11 were connected with permanent housing.

Yes, there are hundreds more people that need help. And yes some people who live along Hunnell Road or in other areas of Bend may not want to move into a managed camp or a safe parking area. Reinforcing and building on programs like Reach Out, though, creates solutions. The city’s growing homeless challenge won’t fix itself.

