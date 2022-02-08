There is a place in Bend where there is space for thousands of new homes.
It’s where people may well say “yes in my backyard” to multistory apartments.
And there now, on some 196 acres, are only about 20 housing units.
It’s the Bend Central District. It’s that area just east of downtown, though close enough to feed off downtown’s energy.
The Bend Central District is an area full of potential. And it’s also full of so many things in the way.
It’s now where the city government and the community have along Second Street one of the challenging problems of houselessness. Many people camped in one location on Friday were forced to move and relocated nearby.
The Bend Central District looks nothing like what developer and city planners hope for its future. It’s not all lined with sidewalks, attractive landscaping. Multi-use buildings with retail near the street are far from the norm.
Some of that will come in time with city investments from urban renewal dollars. The city has collected some $550,000, so far. The city is also at work developing plans for how tax exemptions might work to provide incentives for certain types of housing.
But for now Bend’s Central District is kind of in a holding pattern. There need to be investments to jump start it — to change it’s energy from one of potential to motion.
The redevelopment of the former Blue Dog RV site on Franklin will help. It might be some 130-market rate apartments and retail on the first floor, developed by Brooks Resources. But as Allison Platt, core area project manager for the city of Bend, told a city committee Monday construction costs are up some 30%.
Another thing that has been discussed is seeing if there could be some land swaps to exchange industrial properties in the Bend Central District for land at Juniper Ridge.
Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber, has a lever in mind that could help give the central district the help it needs: federal infrastructure dollars. If Bend makes a good enough pitch to the state, it could get some of that money. It could use that to make an East/West pedestrian bridge over the Bend Parkway and the railroad at Hawthorne a reality.
People could walk or bike safely across linking the town in a unique way. It would be a great image for Bend and incentivize a more walkable, bikeable city. Bend’s Central District would be at the heart of it.
You could make the argument about potential and the need for investment in many areas across Bend. But near the center of town is where more density makes the most sense, where it may encounter some of the least resistance and where it will fit neatly into new directives coming Bend’s way from the state to grow up and not out.
