Congress was trying to do a good thing when it passed what is called the ERISA law in 1974. The Employment Retirement Income Security Act put in place requirements for employer health and retirement plans. It was to protect people covered by those plans. And that’s how the Department of Labor sums it up.
But for states trying to do something new in health care, ERISA’s preemption of state law can be the hurdle that trips them up. It has frustrated or stalled some efforts made by California and in other places.
Not every time. ERISA is a hurdle, though, that frequently must be hurdled.
The task force working on bringing a plan for universal health care to Oregon has tried to devise a plan that can navigate ERISA legally. And on the agenda for the task force this week, was a legal analysis that says: Your proposed reform may be OK.
The Oregon proposal is that everybody is covered. The state will collect new income and payroll taxes to pay for a health plan run by the state. You and any business you work for would pay those taxes rather than insurance premiums and other fees
The key passage in the opinion for the task force is perhaps this one: “The Supreme Court recently offered some welcome clarity, holding that a state law with indirect economic effects on employer plans did not have a ‘connection with’ those plans that would trigger ERISA preemption.The Court reinforced that ‘ERISA does not pre-empt state regulations that merely increase costs or alter incentives for [employer] plans without forcing plans to adopt any particular scheme of substantive coverage.’”
We wonder, though, if the courts will look kindly on an argument that says the Oregon payroll taxes don’t make reference to any employer’s health plan and don’t alter employee benefit plans.
Indeed they don’t, but what employer would want to pay the payroll tax for health care and then provide health care for its employees? The payroll tax may not directly compel employers to drop coverage. What else are they supposed to do?
We are not lawyers, though, so maybe that argument would not have legal merit. In any case, Oregon’s proposal for universal health care may need to hurdle ERISA. It might be with a legal argument like the one presented to the task force. It also might be from an act of Congress that allows Oregon to try its reform.
