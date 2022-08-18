Health care law
Congress was trying to do a good thing when it passed what is called the ERISA law in 1974. The Employment Retirement Income Security Act put in place requirements for employer health and retirement plans. It was to protect people covered by those plans. And that’s how the Department of Labor sums it up.

But for states trying to do something new in health care, ERISA’s preemption of state law can be the hurdle that trips them up. It has frustrated or stalled some efforts made by California and in other places.

