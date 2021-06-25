Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Aug. 10, 1906.
The two boys who were “out for a good time” and who in having it killed a harmless old tinker at Latham last Sunday, are now tasting the bitterness of their folly. The cries of the old dying man haunt them night and day, and the awful fear of the murderer clutches them with all its terror. Merely youths, they now see before them a life of forced confinement in the penitentiary. Whether the court, considering their youth and evident repentance, will impose a lenient sentence remains to be seen. It is said that dime novels exerted a pernicious influence on these boys. They were travelling over the country, away from home and parents, and were evidently infected with the insidious desire for a lawless life. The utter foolishness of such a life is seldom seen by many youths until they have tried it and experienced its ultimate bitterness. Better to bear the restraining hand of a careful parent that to suffer the pangs of a guilty conscience and to experience the power of law.
…
Evidently Mr. J.O. Johnson intends to capture a share of that export apple trade that the Hood River people have been boasting about this season. His decision to plant 500 acres to nothing but export apples — apples of exceptional keeping qualities — means much for the future reputation for the upper Deschutes valley as a fruit country. Now let other settlers follow Mr. Johnston’s example by planting only first-class commercial fruit.
