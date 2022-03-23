It’s foolish to think that mental health issues can be treated without treating substance abuse.
And yet in Deschutes County efforts to help the homeless can be trapped by the rigid boundaries of the agencies and organizations who are there to help.
“An example of this: Sometimes there is a triangle: a shelter, recovery or detox services and mental health services,” said John Lodise, director of emergency services at Shepherd’s House. “And what happens is a person who is a dual issue, where they have substance use issues and they have mental health issues. Often because of their substance abuse issues, it’s hard for them to get mental health treatment because mental health services don’t like to regard themselves as being recovery services or even being a shelter. And then so they are not getting mental health services and often they don’t really get the guidance they need to engage fully in recovery. And that be lacking often they are dysregulated enough that they can’t even stay in a shelter, even a low-barrier shelter which pretty much puts them out on the street....”
How many more days will that happen in Deschutes County? We hope those are numbered. They may well be.
Lodise was speaking Tuesday at a meeting of the Emergency Homelessness Task Force. It’s working to make a new joint county/cities office of homelessness a reality and to identify issues like those rigid boundaries for the joint office to tackle.
Fixing the issue that Lodise and Janice Garceau of Deschutes County Behavioral Health identified is not like flicking a switch. There are different funding streams for different agencies. Some money is tethered by rules and regulations to certain kinds of work or treatment. Change can require change within organizations and changes in federal rules.
But that’s why nonprofits and government officials are meeting. And that’s a benefit of the new joint office on homelessness. Thanks to the efforts of state Rep. Jason Kropf’s bill passed by the Legislature, the joint office has money — about $1 million — to get it off the ground and start taking action.
One of the biggest asks of the joint office will be community outreach. If the public isn’t on board with what governments and nonprofits are doing on homelessness, they will have much less success.
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said at Tuesday’s meeting there is confusion in the community about what police will and will not do. People read something like “Don’t criminalize homelessness,” he said, and that gets expanded to the district attorney’s office not charging people for crimes if they identify as homeless. Krantz added some people believe there has been a large effort to create and identify shelter space and camps without a reciprocal effort not to allow widespread unmanaged camping on rights of way. Krantz said we have to have that discussion about what we are going to say is OK and not OK.
Yes.
The new joint office on homelessness will be at the helm of the efforts to take on these challenges. It comes wreathed by good intentions, with nonprofits and government working together to create it. But it’s not a panacea. It won’t be fully up and running for months. It must bring the homeless and the community more wins. We need them.
