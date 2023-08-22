One person in Josephine County faced a charge of murder with no legal representation. Some faced felonies. Some were deprived of liberty in jail. Many were charged with misdemeanors, but even those lesser charges can disrupt a job, a family, a life.
That 2,701 is the latest count in Oregon’s grotesque failure to guarantee the right of a criminal defendant to a lawyer under the U.S. Constitution.
The Oregon District Attorneys Association asked last week for the state to raise the point when defendants qualify for attorneys and to hire more lawyers.
“We cannot stand by as defendants facing charges involving domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and prolific property crime are released into our communities,” Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus wrote in a letter to Gov. Tina Kotek’s public safety adviser and leaders of the Oregon House and Senate, as The Oregonian reported.
Primus was responding to a U.S. District judge’s ruling giving the Washington County Sheriff a deadline that could spread across Oregon. The judge said the sheriff must release prisoners 10 days after their first court appearance, if they don’t have an attorney.
The Legislature did try something this past session. It put more money — $100 million — into public defense.
But the job of a public defender does not appeal to many because the workload, pay and benefits do not compete with other things lawyers could do.
The commission that governs the state’s Office of Public Defense Services is scheduled to meet on Thursday and talk about solutions.
Oregon’s government is failing to meet a basic constitutional right.
