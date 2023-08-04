The Oregonian talked to some political observers this week about Gov. Tina Kotek’s vetoes. It was a short and insightful article, which you can access here, tinyurl.com/Kotekvetoes, if you are a subscriber to The Oregonian.
Kotek had indicated she planned to veto a bill to study the impact of decriminalizing sex work, a tax break that would give people an incentive to preserve historical property, a state bank and more. She gave reasonable explanations for all the vetoes. She may have actually supported a concept, but if she didn’t like the way it was being executed she did not shy away from a veto. Observers noted Kotek was “exacting” and “exceptionally detail-oriented,” and it showed she read every bill.
Those are the kinds of adjectives and the approach that we want attached to our governor. We should be grateful. But imagine if a biographer were to point out that Abraham Lincoln actually read bills and carefully decided which to veto. We would not react with astonished gratitude, with deference. Or have other recent Oregon governors been such mediocrities that Kotek’s style is something to marvel?
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
