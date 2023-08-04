The Oregonian talked to some political observers this week about Gov. Tina Kotek’s vetoes. It was a short and insightful article, which you can access here, tinyurl.com/Kotekvetoes, if you are a subscriber to The Oregonian.

Kotek had indicated she planned to veto a bill to study the impact of decriminalizing sex work, a tax break that would give people an incentive to preserve historical property, a state bank and more. She gave reasonable explanations for all the vetoes. She may have actually supported a concept, but if she didn’t like the way it was being executed she did not shy away from a veto. Observers noted Kotek was “exacting” and “exceptionally detail-oriented,” and it showed she read every bill.

