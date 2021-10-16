The Oregon Board of Forestry is scheduled to meet this week and talk wildfire.
It’s talking about defining the wildland urban interface, which will mean different rules for property within it. The WUI, as its called, is basically going to be where “structures and other human development meets or intermingles with wildland or vegetative fuels.”
It’s dangerous to generalize, but firefighters and conservation groups are pleased where Oregon is headed. For instance, Robert Madden, retired deputy chief from Bend Fire & Rescue, supports it. He represents the Central Oregon Fire Chiefs on the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project Steering Committee.
Farmers, on the other hand, are nervous. They are concerned croplands and other property will be considered part of the WUI. New requirements will be put in mandating defensible space and hardened buildings. That will be additional expense. It could mean less land is available for use. Will farmers be compensated?
It’s easy to remember the wildfire smoke from just a few months ago. We need better strategies and incentives for reducing wildfire risk. Is this language the right definition? Do farmers need more help? You can read more here: oregon.gov/odf/board/Pages/bofmeetings.aspx.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.