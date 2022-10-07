The federal government made a promise to Oregon in 1859. And it still has not paid up.
When Oregon became a state, the federal government said in the act of Congress that admitted Oregon to the nation that it would give the state land for use by schools.
It did.
But not all that was promised. It still owes Oregon 1,477.36 acres.
Isn’t it about time the federal government pays up?
The land does seem to be coming. The Department of State Lands is working with the Bureau of Land Management to identify land that would be appropriate. The state wants land that has a high potential to generate long-term revenue for Oregon schools.
Land that may finally complete the deal has been identified. Some of it is in Central Oregon. There are 113 acres outside of Sisters, 119.7 acres near Redmond and 355.4 acres near La Pine that may be part of the exchange.
There is a curious catch, according to the Department of State Lands. The BLM must be careful and review all of the tracts for cultural resources and archeological sites.
It has not done so for most of the parcels. And the BLM lacks the staff to survey the parcels. That could lead to further delays in making the transfers happen.
So the state of Oregon may help the BLM contract for an archeologist to complete the review to help the process along.
Maybe Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden could identify money somewhere in the federal government so Oregon would not have to pay up to get the debt it has been owed since 1859.
A discussion about this land deal is on the agenda of the state Land Board for Oct. 11. More information here, tinyurl.com/ORlandboard10.
