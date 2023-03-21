Hundreds of Oregonians have been charged with crimes and have no attorney to represent them.
The daily snapshot data from the Oregon Circuit Courts presents a sad picture of the state of justice in Oregon. The data we looked at was for Tuesday.
The problem was most acute in Multnomah, Linn and Washington counties. In Central Oregon, there was a report of one unrepresented individual in Crook County. It was a post conviction relief case.
Most unrepresented people were not people in custody. But 88 were in custody and not represented.
The most common charge type is a Class C felony. It was also happening in five murder cases.
The U.S. Supreme Court has determined that states are required to pay the cost of defense attorneys of people who are in need. And Oregon is continuing to fail to live up to that responsibility. You can see the data yourself at tinyurl.com/ORcourtdata.
