The pay is not so great. The hours are long. You can expect people will get upset or even angry with you, regularly.
All that said, you should think about running in the November election for Bend mayor or to be a member of the Bend City Council. Three people are working on their petitions for mayor — current councilor Melanie Kebler, former councilor Chris Piper and Rick Johns, a small business owner. Nobody had filed for a councilor position as of earlier this week.
The mayor and the councilors mostly set general policy. They don’t run day-to-day operations. They do have one employee, the city manager.
Setting priorities for the work city staff will do and making budget decisions are two of the most powerful ways the mayor and councilors control the direction of Bend.
Policy decisions are embedded in all they do. How should Bend handle homelessness? What should the city do about a new city hall? What about staffing for the police and fire departments? Do you have ideas for affordable housing?
The pay is probably not a selling point. The monthly compensation for councilors is about $600 a month and the mayor is about $1,200. It’s not a lot compared to the hours that must be put in to serve the community well.
The reward? If you care about the city, if you want it to be better and if you think you can handle the work, plenty of criticism and all too infrequent praise, the community does need people like you to serve.
Candidates have to have lived within the city limits for no less than one year prior to taking office and be a registered voter. If you are interested, you can find out more from the city recorder, Robyn Christie, at 541-388-5517. The deadline to turn in all the paperwork is Aug. 30.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.