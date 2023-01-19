Because the Bend City Council has been talking about new goals, we looked at its old goals. One stood out just because it was the only one put “on hold.”
It was: “Update City contracting and employment opportunities to incentivize higher wages and opportunities for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) and women-owned businesses”
We asked city staff why it was put on hold.
The city told us it has vacant positions — a procurement manager and equity director. To set up such a program, those positions are needed. The city does plan on filling those openings.
Sharon Wojda, the city’s chief financial officer and also an assistant city manager, also told us “on hold” is not totally accurate.
The city has been actively recruiting minority, women and emerging small businesses — MWESB for short — to work on its public works campus at Juniper Ridge. The city is also using a new procurement system that it shares with other municipalities that should enable it to better track the diversity of its bid proposals and perhaps get more diverse proposals.
We also asked how the city actually implements this goal in contracting. The city told us on the Juniper Ridge public works project, for instance, Bend considered cost, firm experience, technical components and other factors. There was an additional category for consideration of “community benefits.” It represented 75 points out of a total possible score of 1,000.
Is that too little emphasis on diversity in contracting? Too much? Or is it just right?
Tell the Bend City Council what you think. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. If it decides to get involved, we think it should reach out to TC Energy to allow the company to present its perspective.
