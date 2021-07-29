Rather than gazing into a crystal ball or throwing bones, if you want to know what sort of climate change policies are coming to Oregon, you can watch the state’s Global Warming Commission. It is a body appointed by the governor and makes recommendations to help the state prepare for climate change.
There isn’t a one-for-one, letter-for-letter translation from the recommendations of the commission into bills by the state Legislature. Consider this, though, the goals the commission talked about in 2011 have in many cases morphed into mandates.
Next week, the commission is scheduled to meet to discuss goals for Oregon to sequester more carbon in forest, farms and rangelands. It could be planting more trees in cities and reforesting other areas. It could be different farm practices to enhance soil productivity and keep moisture in.
That will take money, research and incentives. And to be clear, the commission is talking about goals and incentives, not rules and mandates.
If you are curious enough to get involved, the commission meeting on Aug. 4 will be livestreamed starting at 1 p.m. There is more information here: tinyurl.com/Oregonwarming.
