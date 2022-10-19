Here’s a summary of The Bulletin editorial board’s editorial endorsements. We aren’t telling who to vote for. We are telling you who or what we endorsed in different races. Think of it as another piece of information to consider as you vote.
State
U.S. Senate:
Ron Wyden
Governor:
Betsy Johnson
House District 54:
Jason Kropf
Deschutes County Commission
Position 1:
Oliver Tatom
Position 3:
Morgan Schmidt
Bend
Bend Mayor:
Chris Piper
Bend City Council
Position 4:
Karon Johnson
Position 5:
Ariel Mendez
Position 6:
Mike Riley
Ballot Measures
State
Measure 111. Establishes health care as a fundamental right – No
Measure 112. Changes state Constitution to disallow slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime – Yes
Measure 113. Disqualifies legislators with 10 unexcused absences from holding office in their next term – No
Measure 114. Requires background check and safety training to acquire firearms; Magazines over 10 rounds are prohibited with an exception for current owners – Yes
Deschutes County
Measure 9-148. Make county commission positions nonpartisan – Yes
Measure 9-152. Place a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in the unincorporated parts of Deschutes County – No
Bend-La Pine Schools Bond – Yes
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.