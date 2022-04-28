May special election (copy)

The Bulletin’s editorial board makes endorsements in elections. Consider them to be one more piece of information when you think about who or what to vote for. Please vote. Here are our endorsements for the May election:

Governor:

Democrat Tina Kotek

Republican Christine Drazan

5th Congressional District primaries:

Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Labor Commissioner:

Cheri Helt

Deschutes County Commissioner Position 1:

Tony DeBone

Crook County Schools Bond: Yes

Redmond bond for a new police building: Yes

