Complete this sentence: The best Bend Park & Recreation District program is… We are not sure what you would pick. Youth soccer? Adult softball? Senior fitness classes? Something in the pool? Curlapalooza? A comprehensive, multi-way tie?
We make the argument for what district officials call the NBA. It’s the needs-based assistance program.
It’s the district’s effort to ensure people can participate in its programs even if they don’t have the money. Most of the money is spent to help kids.
The program is growing. And board members agreed at the district’s meeting Tuesday night they want to expand it further. More of that please.
Scholarships help people without the money to participate. Outreach brings programs to people or brings people to programs.
Targeted programs are designed to provide opportunities to underserved populations. It’s all very good stuff.
The district approved about 2,500 applications for individuals for recreation scholarships and nearly 900 applications for households, for the period from March 2019 to March 2020. That’s nearly 1,000 more individual approvals than in the last few years and about 100 more households.
And here’s an important fact: The district has not had to turn people away because it runs out of scholarship money.
The district has actually worked hard to expand it and put more money in it.
The district tweaked the eligibility requirements making it easier to qualify. For instance, it increased the income eligibility in one area from 100% of the poverty level to 130% of the poverty level. It also has been sending out reminders to people that they have to reapply and now people only have to reapply every year, rather than more often. There is also some rebranding going on, from “needs-based assistance” to “recreation scholarship program.”
With the pandemic, the district shut down programs and laid off staff. The pandemic also meant people didn’t apply for assistance.
The actual spending on the program was about $275,000 for fiscal year 2019-2020. For the next fiscal year, the plan is to take it to about $450,000.
That’s an estimate based on what spending might have been if the pandemic had not struck and making more money available so more people can participate.
Should it do more? About 2% or 3% of people who apply for scholarships are turned down. They don’t meet eligibility requirements. Board member Jason Kropf asked during Tuesday’s meeting if the district should do more and help people if they say they need it.
Matt Mercer, the district’s recreation services director, said staff is flexible and looks for ways to accommodate people, not turn them away.
Some of the money for recreation scholarships comes from cell tower leases, sponsorships and advertising, grants and donations. That’s minor compared to the 63% that comes from property taxes and fees. So when you wonder where your tax dollars go, this program is one very good place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.