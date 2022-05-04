memorial

Flowers and candles sit on the rocks and a bench at the Bend Whitewater Park, where 17-year-old Ben Murphy was trapped underwater Saturday. He was later pronounced dead at St. Charles Bend. 

 Brenna Visser/The Bulletin

“Create safe passage at Colorado Dam.” When voters approved the bond in 2012 that helped prepare the way for the whitewater park in Bend, that’s the language that was in the summary for the bond.

But the Deschutes River has a strong current. It was never going to be safe passage. It was safer passage.

The reaction to the death of 17-year-old Ben Murphy of Bend after he was trapped Saturday underwater for several minutes at the whitewater park has been as it should be. There has been compassion for the family.

Bend Park & Recreation District Board Chair Ariel Mendez said when he heard the news he felt sick in his stomach. The whitewater park has brought people much joy, he said during Tuesday’s board meeting. As a parent, he can think of nothing worse than the unimaginable pain of losing a child.

The park district board and staff promised a thorough investigation. Maybe they will find a way to make the whitewater park safer. Safer is all it could ever be.

