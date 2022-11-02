Congress can’t make more sunshine. The spring forward/fall back time fiddling doesn’t come with a trade-off free, perfection option to fix it, either.
So this weekend we will be, again, changing the clocks.
Congress can’t make more sunshine. The spring forward/fall back time fiddling doesn’t come with a trade-off free, perfection option to fix it, either.
So this weekend we will be, again, changing the clocks.
Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, has been one of the key advocates of changing the law. It was a version of his Sunshine Protection Act that U.S. senators found agreement on and approved by a fast voice vote in March. It didn’t move in the U.S. House.
That bill would have made daylight saving time permanent. No more clock changes. And it may have been right about the permanent part — maybe not the daylight saving part.
The switch to permanent daylight saving was tried before in the 1970s as a way to save energy. But some people didn’t like it, because it meant darker mornings in the winter. It was dropped almost as soon as it began.
When it looked this spring like Congress was getting ready to pass the bill back to permanent daylight saving time again, some scientists rose up and said permanent standard time would be better than permanent daylight saving time. The argument is that it would bring more morning sunlight and more sunlight in the mornings helps keep our internal clocks in sync. And it wouldn’t mean biannual, fussy clock changes, leading to fussy children and pets.
What do you think the country should do? You can tell Wyden and Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley. Contact www.wyden.senate.gov/contact/email-ron or www.merkley.senate.gov/contact.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Some feel crime in Bend is getting worse or they don’t feel as safe. How do you feel compared to four years ago?
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.