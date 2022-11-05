It’s an odd thing to watch people drive down Northeast Hunnell Road a few feet away from the homeless encampment where others struggle to survive.
Gleaming cars and people in high-tech winter wear were rolling past others whose insulation against the first snowstorm of the season was the nylon of a tent, sneakers, a thin coat and a blanket.
There have been questions about how the city would do enforcement under a city code that may limit such camps in city rights of way, as the city develops its camping code.
Jason Gault, of the city’s code enforcement office, and the city’s new Health and Safety Compliance Coordinator Sherri Meisel extended an invitation to Bend City Councilors to come out with them and see firsthand how it is done now. We don’t know if they have or will. We asked if we could go. We wanted to learn more. The city agreed.
We were onsite only for a few hours on Tuesday. We don’t pretend to be experts in houseless issues. We don’t pretend that what we saw is representative of all enforcement action. What we saw was how enforcement was done around camps, not the clearing of a camp.
If seeing people live like they are on Hunnell and Clausen roads is not a soul-ripping experience, you are of stronger stuff than we are. So much human tragedy in a small space.
Gault and Meisel worked their way slowly down the roads in their pickups, starting out in the late morning. They stopped and had conversations. They were on a first-name basis with residents. They asked people how they were doing.
To us, there was heartfelt compassion behind the questions. Most campers were chatty and friendly. A few flung curses.
Gault, a former community service officer for the Bend Police, knew many of the residents well. Meisel, who began at the city just a short time ago after a long career in law enforcement, made friends with the many dogs — and their owners — by handing out dog treats.
A team from Central Oregon Bio Solutions was there working with them, pulling a long trailer behind a pickup.
After only a few hours, it was piled high with abandoned clothes, tents, tarps, mattresses, garbage and much more. When they picked up one mattress, mice scattered.
Gault and Meisel focussed on that day on keeping the right of way clear and keeping campers from spreading out on the road and beyond city property off of it. They tagged three locations with notices that property would be removed within 72 hours. In each case, it was tagged after a conversation with the camper whose property it was. Gault and Meisel attempted to clearly explain why it was being noticed and identify if there was anything that the owner planned to use.
Gault and Meisel told us that the day was pretty much like other days. The snow and the cold may have muted things a bit. Things do sometimes get “spicy,” Gault said. He has witnessed fights or their aftermath. He has seen what may have been drug use. He has called police.
Was the city’s enforcement on that day unfair or inhumane? Some may argue it was.
We saw it more as finding an awkward balance in a terrible situation. And we would say, if it was us living out there, we would want people like Gault and Meisel to be doing the enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.