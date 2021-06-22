Did you see the ad for Portland that showed up in the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle and The Seattle Times?
Maybe. Maybe not. It’s worth checking out. There’s a good overview in the Willamette Week.
The ad is an effort from Travel Portland, the tourism promoter. It tries hard to market Portland to visitors by urging them to look past some of the headlines and see the city for themselves.
“You’ve heard a lot about us lately,” the ad says in part. “It’s been a while since you have heard from us.”
“We have some of the loudest voices on the West Coast,” the ad later continues. “And yes passion pushes the volume all the way up. We’ve always been like this. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”
The ad has more polished wordsmithing than that.
We picked that excerpt, because it’s a place where it’s trying to round off the edges.
Some people object to the way the ad portrays Portland. Yes, in fact, they would have it some other way. Yes they would not like their city to be known as a place of protests. Others would like the city to give them less reason to protest.
The thing that intrigues us about the ad is that it is right, in a way. You only have a chance to truly know a place if you go see it for yourself. Portland is wreathed by a narrative that is not completely fair, nor is it completely wrong.
