It’s time for many to go. Many local elected officials are nearing the end of their time in office — by choice or mostly by voter choice.
Their pay is generally not great. The time commitment can be astonishing. And the criticism they get can drown any applause. So we’d like to take a moment to find something to praise about some local officials on their way to the exit.
State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, lost her reelection bid after one term as a representative and years on the Bend-La Pine School Board. We can’t think of anything right now more appropriate to highlight about her service as a state representative than her advocacy for vaccinations. She led the way on 2019’s House Bill 3063. It would have essentially removed nonmedical exemptions as a reason for children to skip vaccinations. It was controversial and failed. It did not mandate that children get vaccinations. But they would have to be vaccinated to attend school unless they had a medical reason not to. Most states do not allow exemptions for personal or religious beliefs. You may not agree with Helt’s position, but she didn’t retreat when confronted by angry disagreement, much of it not rooted in science.
Councilor Bruce Abernethy knew exactly what he was getting into running for Bend City Council. He had served on the council before. He loves public policy. He’s not easy to pigeonhole ideologically. We admired the way he tried to help the community find better solutions to homelessness. But his real asset on the council may not have been specific work on any particular issue. It was how he listened to his fellow councilors and moderated and bridged disputes.
Councilor Justin Livingston may have been the most ideologically conservative person on the recent Bend City Council. Perhaps the clearest signal of that was actually when he ran for Congress to replace Rep. Greg Walden. He seemed to try to position himself as the conservative’s conservative. There’s a value in having at least one conservative voice represented on Bend council, right? What marked his service on council was the way he could respectfully disagree. And don’t forget it, he led Bend’s urban renewal agency in the city’s effort to revitalize part of downtown.
Councilor Bill Moseley teamed up with Livingston on many efforts to alter the city’s course on policy particularly those that could be a challenge for businesses. He repeatedly posed challenging, important questions, such as asking if the city could really achieve more for affordable housing by doing less or if the way the city provides bus service really delivers the most bang for the buck — or even bang for the buck. If he didn’t pose those difficult questions, who would?
Councilor Chris Piper came into office accompanied by a cloud of people who may not have been angry with him specifically, though, they sure were angry that councilors chose him to fill a vacant position. He has given them and the rest of Bend many good reasons not to be angry. He was a moderate voice. He listened. He shouldn’t get credit for it all by himself, but he got involved and helped lead the effort to find a solution to the issues with camping near the Bend Park & Recreation District’s whitewater park.
Being a Deschutes County commissioner is a full-time job. Commissioners work every day with county staff. That can create some coziness. Before Phil Henderson joined the commission, we at times worried things might be too cozy. They didn’t seem to ask enough questions. Nowhere was that more clear in the problems in launching the county’s digital 911 radio system. It didn’t work anywhere near as well as promised. Henderson didn’t let staff get away with the argument that there weren’t problems in the original contract, among many other things.
We cherry picked all those examples. They aren’t necessarily representative. But for giving up so much of their time to do their best serve to the rest of us, we do owe them all some thanks.
