State Sen. Brian Boquist made headlines amid the Republicans’ walkouts during the 2019 legislative session. Among Boquist’s remarks were one to the Senate’s top Democrat, Peter Courtney: “If you send the state police to get me,” he said, “hell’s coming to visit you personally.”
When Democrats were trying to get Republican legislators in 2019 to return from a walkout, we don’t think state Senator Brian Boquist should have said: “Mr. President, if you send the state police to get me, hell’s coming to visit you personally.”
He did apologize to then Senate President Peter Courtney only moments later.
He also said later that same day if the state police were going to be coming for him they should “send bachelors and come heavily armed.”
Boquist was a Republican at the time. He is now an independent. He was issued a punishment. He had to give 12-hour notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol for security reasons.
On Monday, a Senate committee dropped the requirement.
Boquist has argued his comments should have been permitted as free speech and that requiring the notice was retaliation. It was not a real threat of violence, his argument goes, but a ramping up of political rhetoric. He filed suit that the requirement impeded his ability to act as a legislator and obstructed his freedom of speech. That lawsuit is pending.
Freedom of speech is a right. It must also be wielded responsibly. Whatever the outcome of Boquist’s lawsuit, how can it be right to say something that could be so easily construed as a threat to the safety of legislators or state police?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.