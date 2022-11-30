Sen. Brian Boquist

State Sen. Brian Boquist made headlines amid the Republicans’ walkouts during the 2019 legislative session. Among Boquist’s remarks were one to the Senate’s top Democrat, Peter Courtney: “If you send the state police to get me,” he said, “hell’s coming to visit you personally.”

 Oregon Capital Bureau file photo

When Democrats were trying to get Republican legislators in 2019 to return from a walkout, we don’t think state Senator Brian Boquist should have said: “Mr. President, if you send the state police to get me, hell’s coming to visit you personally.”

He did apologize to then Senate President Peter Courtney only moments later.

