Paralegals in Oregon may get more power. They may be able to provide some legal services that currently only lawyers may provide in some family law and landlord/tenant cases.
The Oregon Supreme Court has already approved the concept. But it requires a change in statute in the Legislature. That is what Senate Bill 306 would do.
Some lawyers are correctly concerned that it may lead to problems with paralegals getting involved in cases that are overly complicated or other problems. Yes that may happen.
But the Oregon State Bar will license and regulate the program. If they can license and regulate lawyers, we have confidence they can license and regulate paralegals. Too many Oregonians go unrepresented into family court cases. Some 80% of cases have at least one person with no representation. This program may help correct that.
It’s worth trying. And Oregon legislators should not hesitate to end it, if it flounders.
